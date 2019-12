LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA has completed a feasibility study with China’s CNPC over refining operations in Rio de Janeiro, its refining and natural gas chief Anelise Lara said on Friday.

Lara added that Petrobras was seeking to recover a volume of gas from an existing contract to import gas via a Bolivia-Brazil pipeline and would like to reduce its share from 30 million cubic meters per day to 15 million. (Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Louise Heavens)