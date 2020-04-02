Brazil's Ultrapar cuts 2020 investment plans by 30% - filing

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ultrapar Participaçoes SA said on Wednesday it is reducing its investment plans for this year by around 30% and has canceled financial projects announced as recently as a month ago.

In a securities filing, it also said it has bolstered its liquidity by 1.5 billion reais ($285 million) over the next 12 months, and that given the speed with which the economic environment is changing, it is unable to give new 2020 forecasts.

