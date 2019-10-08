Brazil's Bolsonaro says mystery oil slicks on beaches likely have criminal origin

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that mysterious oil slicks polluting the country’s northeastern beaches were likely to have been left there criminally.

Had the oil originated from a shipwreck, as Bolsonaro posited on Monday, it would still be seeping onto the beaches, he said.

The oil has washed up in recent weeks on more than a hundred beaches in nine northeastern states from Maranhao down to Bahia. Its origin has yet to be explained. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Bernadette Baum)