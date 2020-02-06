No guarantee of quick return to investment grade status for Brazil - Fitch

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy should continue to recover this year, but the potential for sub-2% growth persists and concern over the country’s finances means a quick upgrade to an investment grade credit rating cannot be guaranteed, a senior director at Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Shelly Shetty, senior director and co-head of Americas sovereign ratings, said Fitch was looking for more signs debt would stabilize in the medium term, adding that Brazil would likely continue posting primary budget deficits until at least 2022. (Reporting by Jose Gomes Neto; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)