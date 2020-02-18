UPDATE 1-Brazil 2019 food exports below forecast largely on global sugar surplus

(Adds 2020 forecast, details about meat and sugar sales)

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2019 processed food exports were lower than a forecast $40 billion largely due to a fall in sugar sales related to a global surplus of the sweetener, Brazilian food industry group Abia told a press conference on Tuesday.

Brazil’s processed food exports ended at $34.1 billion in 2019, also lower than $34.9 billion in 2018, Abia said.

Overall Brazilian food industry sales grew by 6.7% to 699.9 billion reais ($160.8 billion) last year, driven by strong meat sales in domestic and export markets such as China. Meat represents 24% of the industry’s total food sales, according to Abia data.

Asia was the main destination of Brazilian food exports with 36.8% of the total. China, the largest importer of Brazilian foodstuffs, drove the trend as it increased meat purchases after a deadly pig disease disrupted local supplies.

Brazil exports food to around 180 countries, according to Abia, and is the world’s largest processed foods provider after the United States.

Revenue from meat product sales in domestic and export markets rose by 11.1% last year in real terms, while revenues for sugary products fell by almost 11% in the period mainly because a sharp drop in sugar exports, Abia said.

“There is a global sugar surplus as the Indian government introduced policies to boost production,” said João Dornellas, Abia chief executive.

This year Abia forecasts industry sales will increase by between 2.5% and 3.5%. ($1 = 4.3530 reais)