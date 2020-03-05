Brazil's central bank is in sole charge of FX policy - Treasury Secretary Almeida

BRASILIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is in sole charge of the country’s exchange rate policy, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday, adding that Treasury and the monetary authority never take coordinated action on the currency, the real.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia as the real hit a new record low below 4.60 per dollar and extended its losses this year to 13%, Almeida said Treasury and the central bank talk when there are dysfunctional moves in the bond market, but that there is no sign of that right now. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)