Brazil central bank holds up to $2 bln repurchase-linked FX auction

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank announced the sale of up to $2 billion at auction scheduled for Tuesday linked to the repurchase of dollars in June and August.

This “line auction” follows the central bank’s dip back into the same territory on Friday, its first this year, and spot currency market interventions in recent weeks exceeding $7 billion as the real has slid to new lows below 5 per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia and Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo)