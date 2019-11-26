Brazil central bank ready for more FX intervention -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will intervene in the foreign exchanges on Wednesday selling dollars if it needs to fill gaps in market liquidity, just as it did on Tuesday when the real slumped to new lows, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia following the central bank’s double dose of foreign exchange intervention, Campos Neto said intervention cannot change a currency’s natural direction, which is determined by a range of economic variables.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese