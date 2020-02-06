UPDATE 2-Brazil real resumes slide as early rate signal boost evaporates

(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real fell on Thursday, giving up earlier gains on the back of the central bank’s signal a day earlier that its latest interest rate cut could be its last, as short-term, speculative flows pushed it back to within sight of its all-time low.

The bank’s 25 basis point cut to 4.25% on Wednesday was widely expected, but its surprisingly clear forward guidance initially pushed the dollar below 4.21 reais for the first time in over a week, as bets on further easing were unwound.

The real’s rally quickly faded, however, as the lack of solid, longer-term inflows paved the way for selling to resume. The real slumped back to 4.2688 per dollar, within sight of last week’s record low 4.2873 per dollar.

“There’s no flow. And no flow gives speculators the confidence to bet against the real,” said Cleber Alessie Machado, broker at H. Commcor in Sao Paulo, noting that the real’s dynamics “are still bad.”

The speculative nature of the real’s reversal was backed up by the fact rates markets remained firm, especially futures contracts around late 2021 and early 2022, as traders continued to price in a higher curve.

The January 2022 interest rate future, for example, was last up around 12 basis points at 5.02%.

Other market participants noted a pick-up in demand for dollars as the session unfolded but were more optimistic on the real’s prospects in the coming weeks and months, given that there will likely be no more rate cuts.

“Investors fearful of excessive rate cuts can take solace in from the central bank’s move last night,” said a hedge fund manager in Sao Paulo.

“Closing the door to further rate hikes should bode very well for potential inflows as this removes the ‘central bank may cut too much, so buy dollars’ story, and bodes very poorly for long dollar positions and hedges,” he said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)