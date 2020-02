BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real hit a record low on Friday, falling through 4.30 per dollar for the first time and accelerating its slide even though the central bank signalled this week its latest interest rate cut would be its last.

The dollar traded as high as 4.3006 reais early on Friday, meaning the Brazilian currency has lost almost 7% against the dollar this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)