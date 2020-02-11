Brazil's real below 4.34 per dollar, hits new low for third day in a row

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real slumped to a new low of 4.34 per dollar on Tuesday, with the lack of overseas demand for Brazilian assets against a backdrop of historically low interest rates showing no sign of reversing.

This marked the third day in a row the real has fallen to new lows against the dollar and takes its losses for the year to 7.5%, making the real the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar so far this year.

Graphic: t.co/4lKXeDWJD1 (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)