Brazil's real hits new record low below 4.35 per dollar

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real fell to a record low on Thursday beyond 4.35 reais per dollar, as weaker-than-expected retail sales figures earlier in the day gave renewed impetus to the selling that has picked up notable momentum in recent days.

The real is one of the worst-performing currencies in the world against the dollar this year, down almost 8%, with traders noting a rise in speculative selling and hedging demand from domestic investors amid a stark lack of demand from overseas investors.

