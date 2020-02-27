Brazilian real's slump to fresh low brings 4.50 per dollar into view

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real slumped again on the global foreign exchanges on Thursday, hitting a fresh record low of 4.4850 per dollar as investors grew increasingly worried about the impact on Latin America’s largest economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The real’s fall brings its losses against the dollar so far this year to more than 10%, and comes as a growing number of economists are cutting their 2020 growth forecasts for Brazil, some below the politically sensitive 2% mark.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama