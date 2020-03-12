Brazil central bank announces $2.5 bln spot FX auction for Thursday

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will sell $2.5 billion in the spot currency market on Thursday, increasing its intervention from a $1.5 billion auction announced late on Wednesday, it said in a statement on its website.

The auction will be between 0910 and 0915 local time, and will bring the central bank’s spot currency market intervention this week to almost $8 billion as the real slides back toward last week’s record low around 4.80 per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Luana Maria Benedito; editing by John Stonestreet)