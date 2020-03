BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened back below the 5.00 per dollar mark on Monday, as local assets succumbed to the intense global market selloff and expectations rose that the central bank cut interest rates when it meets later this week.

The real slumped 4% to trade as low as 5.02 per dollar, bringing its losses so far this year against the dollar to 20%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)