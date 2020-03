BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened on Tuesday to a fresh alltime low of 5.0865 per dollar, extending its decline after news broke that the first coronavirus-related death in the country had been recorded.

The real shrugged off a repurchase-linked auction of $2 billion from the central bank in early trading to support the currency, and its renewed slide brings its depreciation so far this year against the dollar to 21%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)