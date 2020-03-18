Noticias de Mercados
March 18, 2020 / 12:14 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UBS cuts Brazil 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.5% from 1.3% - report

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank UBS on Wednesday slashed its forecast for Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product in 2020 to 0.5% growth from 1.3% last week, as the latest coronavirus outbreak developments are likely to lead to a global recession.

“We expect the economy to be impaired in the second-quarter, not only due to the primary effects of global production disruptions in the first-quarter, but also from the lagged effects of deteriorating financial conditions and mounting domestic supply disruptions,” analysts Fabio Ramos and Tony Volpon said in a report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below