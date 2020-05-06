Noticias de Mercados
May 6, 2020 / 12:07 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau posts 51% profit drop due to coronavirus restrictions in South America

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau said on Wednesday its profit for the first quarter fell by half to 221 million reais ($39.6 million) compared with a year ago due to weaker sales in South America, although sales in the United States were more resilient.

In a securities filing, Gerdau said 2020 investment will be cut to 1.6 billion reais from a previous forecast of 2.6 billion reais, adding that Brazilian and U.S. raw steel sales fell in the tail end of the quarter due to auto production suspensions related to coronavirus.

$1 = 5.5783 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below