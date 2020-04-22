UPDATE 2-Brazil's GPA gross sales rise in Q1 after coronavirus boost in March

(Adds analysts’ comments)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA on Wednesday reported a 14% rise in first-quarter gross revenue for operations including Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay to 21.6 billion reais ($4 billion), with the coronavirus outbreak boosting sales in all formats and regions later in March.

Controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , which last year concluded a shareholding overhaul that allowed the Brazilian unit to book revenues from Colombia’s Almacenes Exito SA, GPA’s same-store sales grew by 8.2% year-on-year excluding calendar effects.

“As a result of social isolation measures, we have noted larger sales volumes and lower shopping frequency levels,” GPA said in a securities filing.

In Brazil only, the retailer posted a 15% rise in quarterly gross revenue to 15.9 billion reais, of which 8.5 billion reais came from its fast-growing wholesale unit Assaí.

On a like-for-like basis, Assaí reported 7.1% growth. The other division, known as “multivarejo,” which encompasses Pão de Açúcar, Extra and Compre Bem stores, posted a 6.6% rise in same-store sales excluding calendar effects.

E-commerce sales climbed by 82% in the first-quarter from a year ago, with the coronavirus outbreak boosting the number of online orders by 150% in March 14-31 to 150,000, GPA said, adding it has hired 1,000 temporary workers to strengthen the operation.

Likewise, rival Carrefour Brasil has seen its e-commerce sales more than triple over the past month as Brazilians have stocked up on food and other supplies during the coronavirus lockdowns.

As part of efforts to cope with the pandemic and satisfy a growing demand from consumers, GPA said it has increased its inventories of basic products by 15%, as well as reduced promotional campaigns to avoid customers’ concentration in stores, among other initiatives.

Shares in GPA were rising more than 6% on Wednesday to 68.99 reais, outperforming Carrefour Brasil, whose shares were almost 4%.

Analysts at investment bank BTG Pactual said GPA’s quarterly sales show the resilience of food retail business despite no mayor surprises in numbers.

“We see a positive trend for GPA in the next quarters, with the company set to benefit from increasing traffic in the short term due to COVID-19,” they wrote in a report, citing a “buy” recommendation for GPA shares.

$1 = 5.39 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio