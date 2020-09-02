Brazil's Agribrasil to double revenues this year as grain volumes soar, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain merchant Agribrasil forecasts it will more than double revenue to 1 billion reais ($186 million) this year as the firm boosts grain trading volumes to 1 million tonnes from 450,000 tonnes the year before, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Frederico Humberg told Reuters that as the company grows in size, he plans to list shares of Agribrasil on a special segment of the B3 stock exchange, with the goal of raising up to 200 million reais to be invested in a port terminal.

$1 = 5.3754 reais Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano