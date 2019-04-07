Brazil logistics firm Hidrovias do Brasil sees no impact from bridge collapse

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Hidrovias do Brasil SA, a Brazilian logistics company, said the collapse of a bridge on the Moju River in Pará state on Saturday will not have any impact on its operations in the region, according to a statement on Sunday.

Hidrovias said it does not move cargo on the Moju River, adding the road where the bridge collapsed is not the usual route of the grain trucks.

The bridge was located close to Belém, capital of Pará, where three major grain loaders operate, including Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Hidrovias.

According to information on Hidrovias’ website, the company has the highest grain loading and transportation capacity in Northern Brazil where river ports such as Vila do Conde and Barcarena are located.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, which was caused by a boat that collided against the structure of the bridge, causing a large section of it to fall in the water.

Barge traffic on the Tocantins and Amazon rivers, which use Northern river ports including Vila do Conde and Barcarena to move cargo, will not be affected by the incident.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker