Noticias de Mercados
December 10, 2018 / 5:01 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

Louis Dreyfus, Olam big gainers in Brazil's soy export boom

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company and Olam International Ltd showed the highest percentage increase in soybean exports through November out of Brazil among big grain handlers operating in the country, data from maritime agency Williams showed on Monday.

Dreyfus boosted exports by 30.5 percent to 10.56 million tonnes in the first eleven months of the year. Such a volume corresponds to about 13 percent of Brazil’s entire soybean exports over the period, the data showed. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes Writing by Ana Mano)

