Brazil could open up 43 million ha of new agricultural land- SLC CEO

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil has potential to expand agricultural production on an estimated 43 million hectares of land in the Cerrado region, Aurélio Pavinato, chief executive of listed Brazilian grain producer SLC Agrícola SA, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, he said this area could be used to increase grains and sugarcane production. He said in the United States, farmers plant around 100 million hectares with grains while Brazil's total is around 46 million hectares. Expanding agricultural production would demand heavy investments, he said, without providing details.