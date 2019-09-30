Brazil grain grower Terra Santa using derivatives to reap trade war gains

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Listed Brazilian grain grower Terra Santa Agro has stepped up use of complex derivatives to defend positions and potentially profit from commodity price volatility amid a global trade war, an executive told Reuters.

José Teodoro Junior, chief executive, said in an interview Terra Santa is using “collar options” and “accumulator” contracts whereas last year the use of soy and cotton futures was a more prevalent form of hedging. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; editing by David Evans)