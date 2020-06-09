Noticias de Mercados
June 9, 2020

Brazil monetary policy not determined by short-term market moves - central bank director

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s monetary policy is not determined by short-term asset price moves such as the sharp rebound across a range of markets in recent weeks, central bank monetary policy director Fabio Kanczuk said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an online live event hosted by Credit Suisse, Kanczuk also said the pass through to inflation from exchange rate and commodity price changes has never disappeared, and that close attention must be paid to the recent moves in both. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
