Chinese companies compete for Brazilian bridge project -newspaper

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chinese construction companies China Communications Construction Company and a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corp are expected to bid on a $1.16 billion bridge in the northeastern state of Bahia, according to newspaper Valor.

The bridge, which has been discussed as a potential project for decades, would join the cities of Salvador and the island of Itaparica.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

