CORRECTED-Brazil insurer Sul America sells units to Allianz for 3 bln reais

(Corrects U.S. dollar value of transaction)

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has sold its auto unit and other parts of its business to Germany’s Allianz SE for 3 billion reais ($734 million), it said in a filing on Friday.

Last month, Sul America said Allianz had made a non-binding offer for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, and that if an agreement was reached, Sul America’s operations would be concentrated in health, dental, life and pension insurance and asset management products.

($1 = 4.0850 reais)

Reporting by Jamie McGeever