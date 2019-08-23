Noticias de Mercados
August 23, 2019 / 11:49 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 24 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Brazil insurer Sul America sells units to Allianz for 3 bln reais

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Corrects U.S. dollar value of transaction)

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has sold its auto unit and other parts of its business to Germany’s Allianz SE for 3 billion reais ($734 million), it said in a filing on Friday.

Last month, Sul America said Allianz had made a non-binding offer for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, and that if an agreement was reached, Sul America’s operations would be concentrated in health, dental, life and pension insurance and asset management products.

($1 = 4.0850 reais)

Reporting by Jamie McGeever

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below