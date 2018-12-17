TABLE-Goldman, Morgan Stanley lead Brazilian equity advisory in 2018

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. banks are regaining clout in investment banking in Brazil after large initial public offerings of Brazilian companies in the United States in 2018. In previous years, Brazilian banks were leading equity advisory league tables. Global Equity Advisory- Brazil 2018* Book Runner Proceeds Market Number of ($million) share % issues Goldman Sachs & Co 1,418 16.1 5 Morgan Stanley 1,307 14.8 7 Bank of America 863 9.8 4 Merril Lynch Itau Unibanco 851 9.6 9 Banco BTG Pactual 825 9.3 6 Industry total 8,832 100 17 *through Dec 17 Global Equity Advisory- 2017 Book Runner Proceeds Market Number of ($million) share % issues Itau Unibanco 2,223 17.3 25 Banco Bradesco 1,887 14.7 22 Santander 1,511 11.7 18 Bank of America 1,305 10.1 13 Merrill Lynch JPMorgan Chase 1,274 9.9 14 Industry total 12,873 100 34 Source: Refinitiv (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)