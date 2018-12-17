Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Goldman, Morgan Stanley lead Brazilian equity advisory in 2018

    SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. banks are regaining clout
in investment banking in Brazil after large initial public
offerings of Brazilian companies in the United States in 2018.
In previous years, Brazilian banks were leading equity advisory
league tables.
    
    
    Global Equity Advisory- Brazil 2018*
 Book Runner          Proceeds    Market    Number of
                      ($million)  share %   issues
 Goldman Sachs & Co   1,418       16.1      5
 Morgan Stanley       1,307       14.8      7
 Bank of America      863         9.8       4
 Merril Lynch                               
 Itau Unibanco        851         9.6       9
 Banco BTG Pactual    825         9.3       6
                                            
 Industry total       8,832       100       17
 *through Dec 17                            
 
    
    Global Equity Advisory- 2017  
 Book Runner      Proceeds    Market      Number of
                  ($million)  share %     issues
 Itau Unibanco    2,223       17.3        25
 Banco Bradesco   1,887       14.7        22
 Santander        1,511       11.7        18
 Bank of America  1,305       10.1        13
 Merrill Lynch                            
 JPMorgan Chase   1,274       9.9         14
                                          
 Industry total   12,873      100         34
 Source: Refinitiv 

    
 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)
