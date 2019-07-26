Brazil's Petrobras to refuel Iran vessels due to court order -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will obey a Supreme Court order to refuel Iranian grain vessels despite concerns about violating U.S. sanctions, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

At least two Iranian ships have been stranded for weeks at Brazilian ports, unable to head back to Iran with their corn cargoes because Petrobras, as the oil firm is known, had refused to sell them bunker fuel, citing U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, editing by G Crosse)