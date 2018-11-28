Brazil has decided to move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem -Flavio Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro and one of his top aides, said on Tuesday that his father’s government will move the Brazilian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following the lead of the United States.

“It has been decided”, he told reporters in Brasilia. Changing the embassy could strongly affect exports to key Middle Eastern markets for Brazilian beef and poultry producers BRF SA and JBS SA. (Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)