SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail management software company Linx SA said it is preparing a follow on share offering in Brazil and the United States, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Linx, Latin America’s largest software company in retail management, plans to raise money by selling new shares and a also secondary portion of existing shares, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Tom Brown)