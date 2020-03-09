Brazil's Rumo sees yet no impact from coronavirus on soy freight business

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - An executive at Brazil’s largest railway operator Rumo said soy crushing in China is returning to normal levels after an extended halt, a good sign for logistics operators involved in moving the oilseeds from Brazil’s fields to the world’s top importing country.

Speaking at an event on Monday, Rumo’s Chief Executive João Alberto Abreu said ship line-up data for soy vessels at Brazil’s biggest port of Santos is robust, adding the company has not yet seen any fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak on freight activity. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)