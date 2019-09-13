Marfrig plans 400 new hires as China's hunger for Brazil beef grows

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian beefpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said on Friday it is in the process of hiring 400 people to work at its Promissão plant in the state of São Paulo as Chinese demand warrants an increase in meat production.

Promissão is one of five Brazilian plants operated by Marfrig authorized to sell meat products to China. Marfrig did not say how many people already work at the plant and how much more beef it would be able to produce once the new hirings were concluded.

A press representative for Marfrig did not comment immediately.

Marfrig has a total of eleven units certified to export to China in South America. In addition to the Brazilian plants, there are four in Uruguay and two in Argentina, according to the statement.

No other company has as many plants with permits to export to China in South America, Marfrig said.

China granted export licenses to 25 Brazilian meatpacking plants this week, allowing the country’s fast-growing protein industry to feed more people in the Asian nation where disease has hurt local supply. Two Marfrig plants in Mato Grosso were included in that list.

Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said the plants - including 17 for beef exports, six for chicken, and one each for pork and donkey meat would be able to export immediately. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)