Brazil sells $1.5 bln 10-year dollar bond, yield 4.7 pct

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2029, at a yield of 4.7 percent, the Treasury said in a statement.

The yield comprised a 4.500 percent coupon plus a 215.8 basis-point spread over comparable U.S. Treasuries, and the debt was sold at 98.385 percent of par value, the Treasury said. The deal was led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco and JP Morgan.

