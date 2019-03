BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil will issue a 10-year, dollar-denominated bond maturing on May 28, 2029, the Treasury announced on Thursday, adding that the result will be announced later in the day.

The deal will be led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco and JP Morgan, the Treasury said.