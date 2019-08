BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the currency markets on Tuesday, offering to sell dollars on the spot market after the real had slid to its weakest level against the greenback in almost a year.

Shortly after the central bank said it would offer a minimum $1 million on the spot market at a minimum rate of 4.1250 per dollar, the real quickly rebounded to 4.13 per dollar from a low of around 4.1940. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Jose Gomes Neto)