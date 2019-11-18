Brazil's real on course for lowest ever close below 4.20 per dollar

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened on Monday beyond 4.20 per dollar, on course for its weakest closing level on record, as traders pushed the currency through the key level where the central bank had intervened in August by selling dollars on the spot market.

Traders said there was no sign of the central bank on Monday, which helped spur the dollar’s rise above 4.20 reais and on for its highest ever close beyond the previous all-time high close of 4.1957 reais from September last year.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama