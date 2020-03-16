Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index falls 12.4% after reopening from trading halt

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index reopened down 12.4% after trading was briefly halted in Sao Paulo on Monday less than half hour after opening, following measures from the central bank that failed to stem the global fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

Shares in miner Vale SA fell 16% and banks such as Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA had fallen by around 12% before trading was interrupted. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriela Mello Editing by Daniel Flynn)