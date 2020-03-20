UPDATE 1-Brazil markets look to end bruising week on positive note, Bovespa rises 5%

(Updates market prices, adds detail, quote)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets traded firmly on Friday, looking to end an intensely volatile and bruising week on a positive note as the prospect of mass global stimulus lifted investor sentiment and traders bought battered down stocks at cheap prices.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index rose 5% in early trading above 71,000 points, looking to post two consecutive daily gains for the first time in three weeks, although it is still on track for its biggest monthly decline since 1998.

Preferred shares in oil giant Petrobras rose nearly 10% after it said it has asked to draw $8 billion from its revolving credit lines to improve its liquidity.

The real’s rise early Friday pushed it close to 5.00 per dollar, after it hit a record low of 5.25 per dollar earlier this week, but the early momentum fizzled and it was last trading around 5.03 per dollar.

The relative sense of calm pushed interest rate futures lower. But the declines were much smaller at the long end of the curve, suggesting traders were still pricing in higher rates down the line to protect the real and attract capital inflows.

Given the scale of the economic and financial crisis the global coronavirus outbreak has unleashed, investors remain on edge.

“Hedges are not working, liquidity disappeared and markets are paralyzed,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch emerging market analysts wrote in a note.

“The good news is that policymakers are already taking note and acting accordingly ... (but) we remain conservative waiting for markets to stabilize before taking advantage of the several dislocations,” they said.

Currency intervention from Brazil’s central bank and the opening of a $60 billion foreign exchange swap facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve have helped calm the local currency market.

One-month dollar/real implied volatility fell back to 25% on Friday from 30% the previous day.

But longer-dated rates futures remained elevated, with the January 2029 contract still hovering just under 9%. The central bank cut official interest rates to 3.75% this week and is expected to reduce them again in the coming months.