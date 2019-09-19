UPDATE 1-Brazil's currency, interest rates tumble on central bank's dovish signal

(Adds detail, comment)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and market-based interest rates fell sharply on Thursday, an abrupt adjustment after the central bank again slashed borrowing costs to a new all-time low and signaled it was prepared to do so again in the coming months.

The central bank on Wednesday reduced its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, highlighting tame domestic inflation and an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.

Citing the accompanying statement from the bank’s rate-setting committee known as ‘Copom,’ several economists lowered their Selic forecasts. A fall below 5.00% is now on the cards, perhaps even by the end of this year, they said.

“With ... significant downward revisions in the projected path for inflation, the authority seems to reveal a bolder flight plan in terms of new stimuli ahead,” Rabobank strategists Mauricio Oreng and Gabriel Santin wrote in a note.

“We now look for two more rate cuts of 50bp for the next Copom meetings, with Selic ending the year at 4.50%.”

Brazilian markets shifted in that direction early Thursday.

The dollar rose to a two-week high just shy of 4.14 reais , and interest rate futures across the curve plunged to fresh all-time lows.

The January 2021 contract, the second-most traded after January 2020, had its biggest fall in almost a year, sliding 25 basis points to 4.97%.

Implied rates point to further central bank easing of around 75 basis points by the middle of next year, and the Selic rate not getting back up to its current 5.50% level for around two years.

Economists at Barclays and Banco Safra were among those who lowered their Selic forecasts too.