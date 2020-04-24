UPDATE 1-Brazil stocks plunge 9%, real tumbles as political crisis lashes markets

(Adds detail, quote, updates prices)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A deepening political crisis in Brazil lashed domestic financial markets on Friday, as the resignation of the country’s popular justice minister triggered a 9% plunge in stocks and the currency’s slide to yet another record low against the dollar.

Sergio Moro, one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s two “super ministers” along with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, quit on Friday in a public address, accusing Bolsonaro of political interference in law enforcement.

The developments further complicate the backdrop for Brazilian markets, which was already looking bleak due to the coronavirus-fueled economic crisis that many analysts say could lead to the biggest fall in GDP this year in decades.

“This government has an impressive capacity for serial mismanagement, and this is having a seriously negative impact on investor confidence and sentiment,” said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo.

The central bank intervened three times in the currency market, selling dollars in various ways, including a $545 million spot market sale, but this had little obvious impact and the real slumped 3% to as low as 5.7130 per dollar.

That brought the real’s depreciation against the dollar so far this year to 30%, cementing its status as one of the world’s worst-performing currencies in 2020.

The benchmark Bovespa stock market tumbled as much as 9.5% to 72,040 points, close to the 10% threshold that would trigger an automatic circuit-breaker. The index is down 36% this year.

The latest wave of market turmoil came on the same day the central bank announced a record portfolio outflow from Brazilian stocks and bonds last month of $22.2 billion.

Paul McNamara, investment director at asset management firm GAM in London, said conflict with Moro undercuts Bolsonaro’s electoral base, warning that Brazil cannot afford to be leaderless in the biggest economic collapse in generations.

“This is very messy. I wouldn’t be investing in Brazil right now, not with interest rates so low,” he said.

The central bank’s benchmark Selic interest rate is a record low 3.75% and widely expected to fall further to help support the economy. But the political risk and steep fall in the exchange rate are pushing up longer-dated rates.

The spread between January 2021 and January 2029 interest rate futures, an indication of market risk, widened sharply on Friday to 566 basis points, the widest in a month and up significantly from around 430 basis points a week ago.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis