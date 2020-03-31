Brazil stocks down 37% in 1st qtr, biggest quarterly fall since at least 1994

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday, and marked their biggest monthly fall in almost 22 years and steepest quarterly plunge since at least 1994, reflecting the hit to economic and earnings growth expectations from the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Bovespa index closed 2.1% lower at 73,086 points, bringing the monthly fall to 30% and quarterly decline to 37%. The real closed at 5.1950 per dollar, meaning it depreciated by 22.5% in the first quarter of the year, its biggest quarterly fall since 2002. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Leslie Adler)