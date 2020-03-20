Brazil stock futures point to 7% rise at open, real strengthens

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks are expected to open around 7% higher on Friday, according to futures market indications, while the real strengthened and interest rate futures fell as a global torrent of mass stimulus lifted investor sentiment.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index is down 35% this month, on course for its biggest monthly fall since 1998. The real’s rise early Friday pushed it close to 5.00 per dollar , after it hit a record low of 5.25 per dollar earlier this week.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Kevin Liffey