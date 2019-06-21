UPDATE 1-Brazilian markets surge on rate cut hopes, stocks hit record high

(Adds detail, context, graf, quote)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets rose strongly on Friday, as the increasing likelihood of lower domestic and overseas interest rates in the coming months boosted investor sentiment and sent stocks to their highest on record.

Local markets reopened after a national holiday the previous day, giving investors their first opportunity to react to the Brazilian and U.S. central banks’ rate decisions and statements on Wednesday.

While both kept official interest rates on hold, the overwhelming market consensus was that the signals pointed to policy being loosened in the coming months, perhaps dramatically.

Investors chose to focus on the path for borrowing costs rather than what is actually pressuring them lower, namely an alarming deterioration in the economic growth outlook.

“The market has come back from the holiday with renewed vigor, and (is surfing) the wave of optimism,” analysts at Guide Investimentos wrote in a client note on Friday. “It’s a positive day for Brazilian risk assets.”

The benchmark Bovespa stock market rose 1.6% to a new high of 102,022.59 points, while the Brazilian real rose to its strongest against the dollar in three months at 3.8137 per dollar and interest rates futures tumbled across the curve.

These large moves were in part a consequence of markets playing catch up following the Thursday holiday, but they were still notable.

Implied interest rates on all rate futures contracts from September out to the middle of 2022 are lower than where they are for the next few months. This reflects expectations that the central bank will cut rates later this year and not raise them back to the current 6.50% or higher for at least three years.

Trading in rate futures was extremely busy too. At midday, 208,500 of the July 2020 contract had changed hands, well on course to eclipse the previous daily record of 287,743 contracts on March 27.

Markets are also betting that an adequately robust pension reform package in Brazil will be passed, and soon. This would help shore up the public finances, improve business and investor confidence, and give the central bank cover to lower interest rates.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Alistair Bell