SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processors sold 4.1 million tonnes of chicken in export markets last year, down 5.1 percent from 2017 as trade bans and a truckers’ strike weighed, according to data released by trade group ABPA on Thursday.

The country’s pork exports in 2018 reached 549,000 tonnes, down 7.4 percent, ABPA said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)