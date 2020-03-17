Brazil pork, poultry processors not planning to cut back over coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processors have no plans to cut production or send workers on paid leave in response to the coronavirus crisis, meat producer association ABPA said on Tuesday.

ABPA Executive Director Ricardo Santin said by telephone the crisis is changing consumer habits but has not had a significant impact on domestic demand. Regarding export markets, he said daily volumes of pork and poultry in the first 10 days of March indicate export figures will be strong and in line with the same month last year. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)