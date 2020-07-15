UPDATE 1-Brazil pork, chicken exports seen rising in 2020, driven by China

(Changes headline, adds details from conference call)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and chicken exports are projected to increase in 2020 as local meat producers have continued to raise production during the COVID-19 pandemic to cater to strong Chinese demand, according to data from lobby group ABPA released on Wednesday.

Pork exports can grow by as much as 33% to up to 1 million tonnes this year while chicken exports are poised to increase by up to 5% to 4.450 million tonnes, ABPA executives told a press conference.

The entity has reaffirmed a June estimate of selling about 1 million tonnes of pork and chicken meats to China in 2020, up from 834,000 tonnes last year.

In the first half, China imported almost 600,000 tonnes of both types of meats from Brazil, as the South American country’s ports suffered almost no disruptions during the COVID-19 health crisis, facilitating export flows.

Brazil has 64 plants approved to sell chicken and pork to China, but in recent days four units in Rio Grande do Sul state were banned by China because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among meat plant workers.

While ABPA member companies have reassured Chinese buyers local products are COVID-19 free, meat cargoes destined for the Asian country are not being tested ahead of shipping, ABPA executives said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)