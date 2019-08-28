Brazil's JBS says uses satellites to monitor, control cattle suppliers

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA is using satellites to monitor a 450,000 square-km (280,000 square mile) area of Brazil to guarantee it is not buying cattle from deforested areas, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said on Wednesday.

Answering a moderator’s question during a panel discussion at an industry event, Tomazoni said some consumers believe “modern agriculture” destroys the planet, a perception that needs to be changed. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)