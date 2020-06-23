Brazil meat exporters sign declarations requested by Chinese authorities

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producers JBS SA and Minerva have signed declarations requested by Chinese authorities saying their exports are free of the novel coronavirus, according to a source at each company familiar with the matter.

Brazil-based BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, has not yet signed a declaration of coronavirus-free exports to China but plans to do so, according to a third source at that company. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo in São Paulo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)