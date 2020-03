BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig plans to buy back up to 5.91 million of its own shares, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The amount of shares to be bought back represents 0.83% of the company’s total shares and 1.45% of its free-float, and the operation will be carried out in a single transaction or a series of transactions over the next 18 months, it said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)